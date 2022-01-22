High Wind Warning issued January 22 at 12:56AM PST until January 22 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with damaging gusts up to
60 mph expected, except isolated gusts up to 70 mph in the
foothills. Strongest winds in the Santa Susanna Mountains and
the western and northern parts of the San Fernando Valley.
* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County
Coastal Valleys and San Fernando Valley.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will
be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may
be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes the 23, 101,
118, 170, 210 and 405 freeways and Interstate 5. In addition,
the strong winds will produce restricted visibilities due to
blowing dust.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
