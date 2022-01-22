High Wind Warning issued January 22 at 12:38PM PST until January 22 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, northeast winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County

Coastal Valleys and San Fernando Valley.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 3 PM PST this

afternoon. For the Wind Advisory, until 2 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.