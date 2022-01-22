High Wind Warning issued January 22 at 12:05AM PST until January 22 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph

expected. Isolated gusts to 80 mph in the western portion of

the San Gabriel Mountains.

* WHERE…Los Angeles County Mountains and Ventura County

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may

be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highway 33 in

Ventura County as well as Interstate 5 and Highway 14 in Los

Angeles County. In addition, the strong winds will produce

restricted visibilities due to blowing dust.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.