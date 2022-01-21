Wind Advisory issued January 21 at 4:58PM PST until January 22 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected, except isolated gusts to 60 mph along the Malibu

Corridor. Strongest from Ventura to Malibu and the Hollywood

Hills.

* WHERE…Ventura County Coast and Los Angeles County Coast

including Downtown Los Angeles.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This

includes Pacific Coast Highway and the 10, 101, 105, 110, 405

freeways. In addition, the strong winds will produce

restricted visibilities due to blowing dust.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.