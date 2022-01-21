Wind Advisory issued January 21 at 4:19AM PST until January 22 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected. Local gusts up to 60 mph possible in wind-favored
areas.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Central Coast.
* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This
includes Highways 1 and 101.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments