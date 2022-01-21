Wind Advisory issued January 21 at 4:19AM PST until January 22 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected. Local gusts up to 60 mph possible in wind-favored

areas.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Central Coast.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This

includes Highways 1 and 101.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.