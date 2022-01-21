Wind Advisory issued January 21 at 4:19AM PST until January 22 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. Strongest from Ventura to Malibu.
* WHERE…Ventura County Coast and Los Angeles County Coast
including Downtown Los Angeles.
* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This
includes Pacific Coast Highway and the 10, 101, 105, 110, 405
freeways.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.