Wind Advisory issued January 21 at 10:23PM PST until January 22 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected, except isolated gusts to 60 mph along the Malibu
Corridor. Strongest from Ventura to Malibu and the Hollywood
Hills.
* WHERE…Ventura County Coast and Los Angeles County Coast
including Downtown Los Angeles.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This
includes Pacific Coast Highway and the 10, 101, 105, 110, 405
freeways. In addition, the strong winds will produce restricted
visibilities due to blowing dust.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.