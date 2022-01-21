High Wind Warning issued January 21 at 4:58PM PST until January 22 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected. Isolated gusts to 80 mph in the western portion of the
San Gabriel Mountains.
* WHERE…Los Angeles County Mountains and Ventura County
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will
be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways
may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highway 33
in Ventura County as well as Interstate 5 and Highway 14 in
Los Angeles County. In addition, the strong winds will produce
restricted visibilities due to blowing dust.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.