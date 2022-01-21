High Wind Warning issued January 21 at 4:19AM PST until January 22 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected. Strongest in the Santa Susanna Mountains and the

western and northern parts of the San Fernando Valley.

* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County

Coastal Valleys, Santa Monica Mountains, Santa Clarita Valley

and San Fernando Valley.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may

be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes the 23, 101,

118, 170, 210 and 405 freeways and Interstate 5.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.