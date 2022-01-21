High Wind Warning issued January 21 at 10:23PM PST until January 22 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with damaging gusts up to 60

mph expected, except isolated gusts up to 70 mph in the

foothills. Strongest winds in the Santa Susanna Mountains and

the western and northern parts of the San Fernando Valley.

* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County

Coastal Valleys and San Fernando Valley.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may

be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes the 23, 101,

118, 170, 210 and 405 freeways and Interstate 5. In addition,

the strong winds will produce restricted visibilities due to

blowing dust.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.