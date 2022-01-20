Wind Advisory issued January 20 at 7:56AM PST until January 20 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. For the High Wind Watch, northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County

Coastal Valleys, Santa Monica Mountains, Santa Clarita Valley

and San Fernando Valley.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 3 PM PST this afternoon.

For the High Wind Watch, from Friday afternoon through

Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel

could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Roadways could be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes

the 23, 101, 118, 170, 210 and 405 freeways and Interstate 5.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.