Wind Advisory issued January 20 at 7:56AM PST until January 20 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. For the High Wind Watch, northeast
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.
* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County
Coastal Valleys, Santa Monica Mountains, Santa Clarita Valley
and San Fernando Valley.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 3 PM PST this afternoon.
For the High Wind Watch, from Friday afternoon through
Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel
could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Roadways could be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes
the 23, 101, 118, 170, 210 and 405 freeways and Interstate 5.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.