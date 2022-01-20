Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued January 20 at 2:45AM PST until January 20 at 8:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Central Coast.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Roadways could be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes
Highways 1 and 101. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few
power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

