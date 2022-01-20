Wind Advisory issued January 20 at 2:45AM PST until January 20 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, northeast
winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 3 PM PST this afternoon.
For the High Wind Watch, from Friday afternoon through
Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could
be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways
could be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highway
33.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
Comments