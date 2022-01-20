Wind Advisory issued January 20 at 2:45AM PST until January 20 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Ventura County Coast.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Roadways could be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes

Highways 1 and 101. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few

power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.