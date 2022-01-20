High Wind Warning issued January 20 at 8:10PM PST until January 22 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected. Strongest in the Santa Monica and Santa Susanna
Mountains as well as the west and north parts of the San
Fernando Valley.
* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County
Coastal Valleys, Santa Monica Mountains, Santa Clarita Valley
and San Fernando Valley.
* WHEN…From 3 PM Friday to 3 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will
be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.