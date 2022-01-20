High Wind Warning issued January 20 at 12:12PM PST until January 22 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected. Strongest southeast ranges.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains.
* WHEN…From 3 PM Friday to 3 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will
be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Comments