High Wind Warning issued January 20 at 12:12PM PST until January 22 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected. Strongest in the Santa Monica and Santa Susanna

Mountains as well as the west and north parts of the San

Fernando Valley.

* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County

Coastal Valleys, Santa Monica Mountains, Santa Clarita Valley

and San Fernando Valley.

* WHEN…From 3 PM Friday to 3 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.