Wind Advisory issued January 19 at 7:50PM PST until January 20 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County

Coastal Valleys, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the

Santa Monica Range, Santa Clarita Valley and San Fernando

Valley.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 6 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

This includes travel across Interstate 5 and Highway 14. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.