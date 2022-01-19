Wind Advisory issued January 19 at 11:49AM PST until January 20 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County
Coastal Valleys, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the
Santa Monica Range, Santa Clarita Valley and San Fernando
Valley.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 6 PM PST Thursday. Winds may begin a little
earlier in the mountains.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
This includes travel across Interstate 5 and Highway 14. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
