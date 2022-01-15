Wind Advisory issued January 15 at 8:32AM PST until January 15 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to

55 mph expected.

* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Roadways may be affected by gusty winds. This includes Highway

33. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.