Wind Advisory issued January 15 at 8:32AM PST until January 15 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Ventura County Coast and Los Angeles County Coast from
Malibu to the Hollywood Hills.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes
Pacific Coast Highway and the 10, 105, and 405 freeways in Los
Angeles County and Highway 101 and Pacific Coast Highway in
Ventura County. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power
outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
