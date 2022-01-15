Wind Advisory issued January 15 at 2:06AM PST until January 15 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 to 50
mph expected.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Central Coast.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes
Highways 1 and 101. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few
power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
