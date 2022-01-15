Wind Advisory issued January 15 at 2:06AM PST until January 15 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to
55 mph expected.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Roadways may be affected by gusty winds. This includes Highway
33. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
