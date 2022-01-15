Special Weather Statement issued January 15 at 8:10PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* UPDATES…

No further tsunami danger exists, however some areas may

continue to experience small sea level changes. As local

conditions can cause a wide variation in tsunami wave action,

the all clear determinations must be made by local authorities.

* OBSERVED TSUNAMI WAVE HEIGHTS FROM EARLIER…

Ventura Harbor California 1000 AM PST…..estimated 2.5 feet

Santa Monica California 1010 AM PST…..2.1 feet

Los Angeles California 1044 AM PST…..1.5 feet

This will be the final statement issued for the local area for this

event.