Special Weather Statement issued January 15 at 8:10PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

** UPDATES… Tsunami surging continues to be reported for coastal

locations in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

** LOCAL IMPACTs… A tsunami capable of producing strong currents

that may be hazardous to swimmers, boats, and coastal structures

will continue. Widespread inundation is NOT expected.

* RECOMMENDED ACTIONS…

If you are located in this coastal area, move off the beach

and out of harbors and marinas. Do not go to the coast to

watch the tsunami. Be alert to instructions from your local

emergency officials

* REPORTED PEAK TSUNAMI WAVE HEIGHTS…

Port San Luis California 0914 AM PST…..4.5 feet

Santa Barbara California 0320 PM PST…..2.3 feet

Tsunamis often arrive as a series of waves or surges which

could be dangerous for many hours after the first wave arrival.

The first tsunami wave or surge may not be the highest in the

series.

* PRELIMINARY EARTHQUAKE INFORMATION… At 827 PM PST on

Jan 14 2022, a large volcanic eruption occurred near the Tonga

Islands in the South Pacific.

* TIDE INFORMATION…

Port San Luis…High tide of 5.8 ft at 818 AM PST on Jan 16.

Santa Barbara…High tide of 5.8 ft at 800 AM PST on Jan 16.

This product will be updated as new information becomes available.

Stay tuned to your local news source and NOAA weather radio for

further information and updates.