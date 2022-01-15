Special Weather Statement issued January 15 at 5:17AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* LOCAL IMPACTS… A tsunami capable of producing strong currents

that may be hazardous to swimmers, boats, and coastal structures

is expected. Widespread inundation is NOT expected.

* RECOMMENDED ACTIONS…

If you are located in this coastal area, move off the beach

and out of harbors and marinas. Do not go to the coast to

watch the tsunami. Be alert to instructions from your local

emergency officials

* FORECAST TSUNAMI START TIMES…

Port San Luis California 0740 AM PST on Jan 15

Santa Barbara California 0745 AM PST on Jan 15

Los Angeles California 0750 AM PST on Jan 15

Tsunamis often arrive as a series of waves or surges which

could be dangerous for many hours after the first wave arrival.

The first tsunami wave or surge may not be the highest in the

series.

* PRELIMINARY EARTHQUAKE INFORMATION… A occurred at 827 PM PST on

Jan 14 2022, a large volcanic eruption occured near the Tonga

Islands.

* TIDE INFORMATION…

Port San Luis…Low tide of -0.5 ft at 319 PM PST on Jan 15.

High tide of 5.7 ft at 743 AM PST on Jan 15.

Santa Barbara…Low tide of -0.7 ft at 300 PM PST on Jan 15.

High tide of 5.7 ft at 726 AM PST on Jan 15.

Santa Monica…Low tide of -0.6 ft at 240 PM PST on Jan 15.

High tide of 5.7 ft at 713 AM PST on Jan 15.

Los Angeles Harbor…Low tide of -0.6 ft at 235 PM PST on Jan

15. High tide of 5.7 ft at 707 AM PST on Jan 15.

This product will be updated as new information becomes available.

Stay tuned to your local news source and NOAA weather radio for

further information and updates.