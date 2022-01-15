Special Weather Statement issued January 15 at 12:14PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* UPDATES… Tsunami surging has been reported at all coastal

locations. See below for reported wave heights so far.

* LOCAL IMPACTs… A tsunami capable of producing strong currents

that may be hazardous to swimmers, boats, and coastal structures

is expected. Widespread inundation is NOT expected.

* RECOMMENDED ACTIONS…

If you are located in this coastal area, move off the beach

and out of harbors and marinas. Do not go to the coast to

watch the tsunami. Be alert to instructions from your local

emergency officials

* REPORTED PEAK TSUNAMI WAVE HEIGHTS…

Port San Luis California 0914 AM PST…..4.6 feet

Santa Barbara California 1012 AM PST…..1.9 feet

Ventura Harbor California 1000 AM PST…..estimated 2.5 feet

Santa Monica California 1010 AM PST…..2.1 feet

Los Angeles California 1044 AM PST…..1.5 feet

Tsunamis often arrive as a series of waves or surges which

could be dangerous for many hours after the first wave arrival.

The first tsunami wave or surge may not be the highest in the

series.

* PRELIMINARY EARTHQUAKE INFORMATION… At 827 PM PST on

Jan 14 2022, a large volcanic eruption occured near the Tonga

Islands in the South Pacific.

* TIDE INFORMATION…

Port San Luis…Low tide of -0.5 ft at 319 PM PST on Jan 15.

High tide of 5.8 ft at 818 AM PST on Jan 16.

Santa Barbara…Low tide of -0.7 ft at 300 PM PST on Jan 15.

High tide of 5.8 ft at 800 AM PST on Jan 16.

Santa Monica…Low tide of -0.6 ft at 240 PM PST on Jan 15.

High tide of 5.9 ft at 746 AM PST on Jan 16.

Los Angeles Harbor…Low tide of -0.6 ft at 235 PM PST on Jan

15. High tide of 5.9 ft at 741 AM PST on Jan 16.

This product will be updated as new information becomes available.

Stay tuned to your local news source and NOAA weather radio for

further information and updates.