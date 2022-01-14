Wind Advisory issued January 14 at 11:34AM PST until January 15 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County
Coastal Valleys and San Fernando Valley.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes
the 23, 101, 118, 170, 210, and 405 freeways and Interstate 5.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty Santa Ana winds could linger into
Sunday and this advisory may need to be extended.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.