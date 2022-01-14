Wind Advisory issued January 14 at 1:01AM PST until January 15 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County
Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range.
* WHEN…From 9 AM Friday to 3 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Roadways may be affected by gusty winds. This includes Highway
33 in Ventura County as well as Interstate 5 and Highway 14 in
Los Angeles County. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few
power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty Santa Ana winds could linger into
Sunday and this advisory may need to be extended.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
