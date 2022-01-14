Wind Advisory issued January 14 at 1:01AM PST until January 14 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Central Coast.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 11 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes

Highways 1 and 101. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few

power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.