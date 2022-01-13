Wind Advisory issued January 13 at 5:36PM PST until January 15 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County
Coastal Valleys and San Fernando Valley.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Friday to 3 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes the
23, 101, 118, 170, 210, and 405 freeways and Interstate 5. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty Santa Ana winds could linger into
Sunday and this advisory may need to be extended.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
