Wind Advisory issued January 12 at 5:01AM PST until January 12 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Areas of northeast to east winds 20 to 35 mph with
gusts 40 to 50 mph expected. Strongest in Los Angeles County.
* WHERE…Los Angeles and Ventura County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Roadways be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highway
33 in Ventura County as well as Interstate 5 and Highway 14 in
Los Angeles County. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few
power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
