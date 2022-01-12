Beach Hazards Statement issued January 12 at 2:47PM PST until January 12 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to
elevated surf of 4 to 6 feet.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County South Coast.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of drowning due to the
dangerous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and
surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and
rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Surf will be highest on beaches with a
west facing exposure, mainly near Rincon Point.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, so stay off the rocks.