Wind Advisory issued January 11 at 3:37AM PST until January 11 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Areas of northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40

mph expected.

* WHERE…Ventura County and Los Angeles County Coast.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Roadways be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highway

101 and the Pacific Coast Highway. Tree limbs could be blown

down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.