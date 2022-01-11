Wind Advisory issued January 11 at 3:37AM PST until January 11 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Areas of northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts

between 35 and 45 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 50 mph in

favored foothills.

* WHERE…Ventura County Valleys, Santa Monica Mountains, and the

San Fernando and Santa Clarita Valleys.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Roadways be affected by gusty cross winds. This includesThis

includes the 23, 101, 118, 170, 210, and 405 freeways,

Interstate 5, Highways 14 and 126, and canyon roads such as

Kanan, Malibu Canyon, Topanga, and Decker Canyon Roads. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.