Beach Hazards Statement issued January 11 at 6:26PM PST until January 12 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to

elevated surf of 4 to 6 feet.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County South Coast.

* WHEN…From 3 PM PST this afternoon through Wednesday

afternoon.

* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of drowning due to the

dangerous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and

surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and

rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Surf will be highest on beaches with a

west facing exposure, mainly near Rincon Point.

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly

in such conditions, so stay off the rocks.