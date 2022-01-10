Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 8:22AM PST until January 11 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Areas of northeast to east winds 20 to 35 mph with
gusts 40 to 50 mph expected. Strongest in Los Angeles County.
* WHERE…Los Angeles and Ventura County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Roadways be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes
Highway 33 in Ventura County as well as Interstate 5 and
Highway 14 in Los Angeles County. Tree limbs could be blown
down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.