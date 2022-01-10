Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 7:59PM PST until January 11 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Areas of northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts between
35 and 45 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 50 mph in favored
foothills.
* WHERE…Santa Monica Mountains and Santa Clarita Valley.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Roadways be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes
Interstate 5 and Highways 14 and 126 and canyon roads such as
Kanan, Malibu Canyon, Topanga, and Decker Canyon Roads. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments