Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 2:49AM PST until January 11 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Areas of northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40

mph expected, except isolated gusts to 50 mph in favored

foothill locations. Strongest winds in the morning and early

afternoon hours.

* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County

Coastal Valleys and San Fernando Valley.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Roadways be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes the 23,

101, 118, 170, 210, and 405 freeways and Interstate 5. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.