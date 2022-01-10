Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 1:44PM PST until January 11 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Areas of northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40
mph. Strongest winds in the morning and early afternoon hours.
* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County
Coastal Valleys and San Fernando Valley.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Roadways be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes the
23, 101, 118, 170, 210, and 405 freeways and Interstate 5.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.