Beach Hazards Statement issued January 10 at 8:17PM PST until January 12 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to
elevated surf of 4 to 6 feet expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County South Coast.
* WHEN…From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip
currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can
wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats
nearshore.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Surf will be highest on beaches with a
west facing exposure, mainly near Rincon Point.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, so stay off the rocks.