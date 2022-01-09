Wind Advisory issued January 9 at 8:24AM PST until January 9 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Areas of northeast to east winds increasing to 15 to 30

mph with gusts to 40 mph expected.

* WHERE…Ventura County Coast.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Roadways be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes

Highway 101 and Pacific Coast Highway. Tree limbs could be

blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.