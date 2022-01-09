Wind Advisory issued January 9 at 2:51AM PST until January 9 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Areas of northeast to east winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Los Angeles and Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Roadways be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highway

33 in Ventura County as well as Interstate 5 and Highway 14 in

Los Angeles County.Tree limbs could be blown down and a few

power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.