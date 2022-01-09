Wind Advisory issued January 9 at 2:51AM PST until January 9 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Areas of northeast to east winds increasing to 15 to 30
mph with gusts to 40 mph expected.
* WHERE…Ventura County Coast.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Roadways be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highway
101 and Pacific Coast Highway. Tree limbs could be blown down
and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.