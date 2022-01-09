Wind Advisory issued January 9 at 1:55PM PST until January 11 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Areas of northeast to east winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph expected. Strongest in Los Angeles County.

* WHERE…Los Angeles and Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Roadways be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes

Highway 33 in Ventura County as well as Interstate 5 and

Highway 14 in Los Angeles County. Tree limbs could be blown

down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.