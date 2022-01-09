Wind Advisory issued January 9 at 12:18AM PST until January 9 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Areas of northeast to east winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Roadways be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highway
33 in Ventura County. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few
power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments