Wind Advisory issued January 9 at 12:18AM PST until January 9 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph

expected. Strongest below passes and canyon and in the hills.

* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County

Coastal Valleys and San Fernando Valley.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Roadways be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes the 23,

101, 118, 170, 210, and 405 freeways and Interstate 5. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.