Wind Advisory issued January 8 at 7:52PM PST until January 9 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts between 35 and
45 mph expected. Strongest in the hills and mountains.
* WHERE…Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County
Coastal Valleys, Santa Monica Mountains, Los Angeles County
Mountains, Santa Clarita Valley and San Fernando Valley.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 2 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.