Dense Fog Advisory issued January 7 at 4:54AM PST until January 7 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
CCA
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Santa Ynez Valley
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Very low visibility of one quarter mile or less will
create dangerous driving conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Major roadways that will be affected by
dense fog include Highway 246.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.