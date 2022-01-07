Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 4:40 am

Dense Fog Advisory issued January 7 at 4:40AM PST until January 7 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Central Coast and Santa Barbara
County Central Coast.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Very low visibility of one quarter mile or less will
create dangerous driving conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Major roadways that will be affected by
dense fog include Highway 246.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

Alerts
Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content